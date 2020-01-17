TV Shows

Gloria Trevi and Mónica Naranjo premiere at Grande

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Gloria Trevi and Mónica Naranjo have everyone talking about them because both interpreters are premiering the video Grande which has thousands of reproductions so far, making it clear that this issue would be a bomb.

In the video you can see both women with extravagant costumes, where the sequins and colors seized the recording, which is a desperate cry against the bullying that people live in different areas from school to work.

So far the video has more than 200 thousand views and has become the number two video trends.

"Very good duet I would dare to say that even better chemistry with her than with Alejandra Guzmán without detracting from the work of any of them three", "I thought I would never see my two favorites in consecration … But life has that wonderful surprise and they are the perfect gift for this year of Realities, "they wrote to both women.

READ:  Belinda cancels sick work commitments

Meanwhile, Monica Naranjo expressed her joy in networks due to the success that said premiere had for which she thanked her more than half a million followers, who shared her happiness.

"Being in my second home and getting up with two successes … Can you be happier? Thanks @GloriaTrevi for giving me this song that made me dance from minute 1 !! I do not forget my Spain, thank you all for sharing the adventure of @islatentaciones with me, I am very happy!"wrote Monica.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.