Gloria Trevi and Mónica Naranjo premiere at Grande

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gloria Trevi and Mónica Naranjo have everyone talking about them because both interpreters are premiering the video Grande which has thousands of reproductions so far, making it clear that this issue would be a bomb.

In the video you can see both women with extravagant costumes, where the sequins and colors seized the recording, which is a desperate cry against the bullying that people live in different areas from school to work.

So far the video has more than 200 thousand views and has become the number two video trends.

"Very good duet I would dare to say that even better chemistry with her than with Alejandra Guzmán without detracting from the work of any of them three", "I thought I would never see my two favorites in consecration … But life has that wonderful surprise and they are the perfect gift for this year of Realities, "they wrote to both women.

Meanwhile, Monica Naranjo expressed her joy in networks due to the success that said premiere had for which she thanked her more than half a million followers, who shared her happiness.

"Being in my second home and getting up with two successes … Can you be happier? Thanks @GloriaTrevi for giving me this song that made me dance from minute 1 !! I do not forget my Spain, thank you all for sharing the adventure of @islatentaciones with me, I am very happy!"wrote Monica.