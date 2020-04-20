Gleipnir is the most violent, raw and provocative anime of the season: what do fans think?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The current anime season is also one of the most balanced in recent years, with a good number of original series and many thick returns. In an episode of Kaguya-sama is one of Kingdom however, there was an anime capable of capturing the attention of the mass thanks to a first part of the season as cured as chaotic and violent.

We are obviously talking about Gleipnir, the new series of Pine Jam taken from seinen manga by Sun Takeda. The anime attracted the audience thanks to an interesting premise, however, proving to be much more raw, confusing and provocative than many would have expected.

The peculiarity of the series is visible from the first episode, when the protagonist Shuichi Kagaya save a suicide girl from a fire and then think of abusing her. The relationship from Shuichi and the unpredictable Claire is the constant of the series, and evolves through a whirlwind of violence, depression and pure malice.

Gleipnir is the most unpredictable original anime of the year and, as you can see at the bottom, the anime fans themselves find it difficult to express an opinion on the series. We remind you that in Italy the new episodes of Gleipnir are available on VVVVID every Monday at 20:00 on the dot.

And what do you think of it? Opinions on this first part of the season? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!