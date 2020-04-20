Gleipnir is the most violent, raw and provocative anime of the season: what do fans think?

The current anime season is also one of the most balanced in recent years, with a good number of original series and many thick returns. In an episode of Kaguya-sama is one of Kingdom however, there was an anime capable of capturing the attention of the mass thanks to a first part of the season as cured as chaotic and violent.
We are obviously talking about Gleipnir, the new series of Pine Jam taken from seinen manga by Sun Takeda. The anime attracted the audience thanks to an interesting premise, however, proving to be much more raw, confusing and provocative than many would have expected.
The peculiarity of the series is visible from the first episode, when the protagonist Shuichi Kagaya save a suicide girl from a fire and then think of abusing her. The relationship from Shuichi and the unpredictable Claire is the constant of the series, and evolves through a whirlwind of violence, depression and pure malice.
Gleipnir is the most unpredictable original anime of the year and, as you can see at the bottom, the anime fans themselves find it difficult to express an opinion on the series. We remind you that in Italy the new episodes of Gleipnir are available on VVVVID every Monday at 20:00 on the dot.
And what do you think of it? Opinions on this first part of the season? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!
Staying true to the utter trashcan that I am, #Gleipnir is slowly becoming one of my favorite anime this season. It's unapologetically horny, messy, uncomfortable, has great music, and looks fantastic. pic.twitter.com/vJu7JwgXpJ
– JuniperGreen keeping social distance (@juniperusgreen) April 19, 2020
You know when you see a look that is just the right amount of crazy that you know it's a bad idea but you're willing to risk your dick for it anyway?
This goddamn smile is gonna be the end of me. #Gleipnir pic.twitter.com/YZQ0c8PyJe
– Gigguk (@GiggukAZ) April 14, 2020
Okay So this morning I watched three episodes of an anime where a guy turns into a fuck'n fursuit. A female psychopath gets into the suit and they both fight monsters. I think who ever wrote 'gleipnir' had a certain fetish. It shows through the writing. Still interesting as hell. pic.twitter.com/jkVyurdZfw
– Tate & Leo After Dark (@TateAfter) April 20, 2020
Correct me if I'm wrong, but #Gleipnir may may the best anime to come outta 2020 so far. Fight people saying it's weird … it is weird … but imo- If it ain't weird, it ain't anime! pic.twitter.com/olzw5FnkGL
– Zero's Pride (@Zeros_Pride) April 17, 2020
As edgy and ecchi as it is, Pine Jam has put an incredible work to make the punches and kicks in Gleipnir have so much weight and impact.
Clair, get in the furry.#gleipnir # グ レ イ プ ニ ル pic.twitter.com/tjTabyZMA5
– Agustín (@Alekai_) April 20, 2020
Add Comment