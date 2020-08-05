Glee, Tina's interpreter, announces her official engagement

Share it:

The Broadway actress and producer Jenna Ushkowitz, especially known to fans of TV series for her role as Tina Cohen-Chang in Glee, announced his official engagement with the current boyfriend via Instagram David Stanley, sharing via social a sweet photo of the two of them in the company of their cute little dog.

The caption is simple and direct: "Yes, a million times yes", obviously in response to the fateful question "Do you want to marry me?", which crowns the dream of a future together after years of living together or as a couple, officially opening the door to marriage.

According to American gossip sites, the couple it's been together since 2018, while the dog Franchie he has become so much of a star over the past few years that he has his own Instagram page – obviously run by human masters. There Ushkowitz recently reunited with her ex-classmates Glee in paying homage to the late Naya Rivera, who tragically disappeared last month during a trip on the lake with her son.

After a sad reason to expose yourself Instagram, in the end something good, the crowning of a relationship and a love, with the hope of returning soon to work on his beloved Broadway, in front of an enthusiastic audience, neighbors, in love with the show.