Glee, here's the moving video by Heather Morris in memory of Naya Rivera

About a month ago the world of Glee was shocked by the news of the disappearance of Naya Rivera who died by drowning at the age of 33 in Lake Piru. Heather Morris decided to create a moving video in his memory thanks to the support received from fans of the series.

The interpreter of Brittany S. Pierce, the girlfriend of Santana Lopez's character, barely held back her tears to announce such a significant tribute on social media, and revealed all her affection for the prematurely deceased actress who, a strong impact on his life and on that of all Glee fans.

"I felt a very deep need to connect with all of you right now"Morris said, "Because I know how important our relationship was to all of you. I know that many of you are feeling very lost and deeply shocked by what has happened, perhaps a little confused. And it is completely normal. But I felt about where to do something for you guys because, I think the fans have had a huge impact on our storyline, and I want to thank you all for being so passionate and so supportive of Santana and Brittany, because without you nothing we have seen would have existed. "

This is just one of the many tributes in memory of Naya Rivera. Not long ago we also witnessed the poignant memory of Demi Lovato who praised the great work done by the actress in support of the marginalized. According to the autopsy, Naya would not have committed suicide but would have saved her 4-year-old son before being overwhelmed by those waters that denied her life.