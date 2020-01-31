 Glance behind the cameras of Birds of Prey and statements of the director

Share it:

Warner Bros. continues with the promotion of "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" leaving a new video of about 3 and a half minutes that takes us behind the cameras of the movie and that comes to complement the first three clips that we have been able to see recently.

We accompany this video with some statements from the director Cathy Yan in which talk about the work of director Chad Stahelski (known for the franchise "John Wick") and the fact not having chosen another actor to play the Joker, after not being able to count on the return of Jared Leto.

Starting with the former, Yan points out that Stahelski's collaboration stood out especially in the return to the shoot, where he directed the second unit of the film, those in charge of shooting the plans to locate the action or create continuity. However, they did collaborate with the filmmaker's company.

He did some of the work of the second unit during the return to filming but we were lucky to be able to collaborate with him and his company, 87eleven, throughout the production because I like the way you do action. It feels really practical. I got along very well with my stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio and we both love the old Jackie Chan movies, that way of doing those action scenes and that way of shooting them, something in which he eleven. They were training with our girls for months and did most of the work. It was great to be able to count on Chad when it was time to add more action on the way back to the shoot.

In another interview, Yan has justified the absence of Leto (and therefore, the Joker) with the same argument that has been given throughout the promotion: that this is a movie focused on Harley and how she copes with her "break".

For us, the film begins with its rupture and from it we try to follow Harley for what we wanted to work with that and what that required … it simply existed and they have broken, but the Joker is not the center of attention.

In another interview, the leading actress Margot Robbie has confirmed the suspicion that the scenes with hyenas really were shot with dogs, whose appearance was later modified in postproduction to look like hyenas.

We went to see a real hyena. There is a hyena in California that has already appeared on the screen. It turns out that it would be impossible to shoot with her because she is extremely dangerous and takes over everything she touches. So, if you put it on a sofa, you will eat the sofa. You can't recover the sofa, it doesn't really work for filming. So in the end, we had a very large dog that had its CGI-d skin and body shape to resemble a hyena. Because the alternative is to have a guy in a green suit. That is usually weird. I have seen how this process develops when we did the Tarzan. I remember Alexander Skarsgård curled up with a big, big guy from South London. I was saying, ‘This is weird, isn't it?’.

We close with some words from the main cast in which they comment which characters they would like to join the Birds of prey in future deliveries if this first part works well. According to Jurnee Smollet-Bell (Black Canary), there are many possibilities, some obvious as Barbara Gordon as Oracle or bringing Poison Ivy or Lady Shiva as villains and, obviously, she has mentioned Green Arrow due to the relationship that Dinah Lance and he maintain In the cartoons. Interestingly, Ivy has recently commented that Margot Robbie has a special interest in her. Mary Elizabeth Winstead (the Huntress) recalled that a crossing could be made with Batman and Catwoman.

