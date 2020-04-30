Giving Note # 1: Wild Arms – Sector 7: IGN Spain's Retro Podcast

Share it:

For the first time since the premiere of Sector 7, we publish one of our sections independently. Indeed, Giving the Note is the section of our beloved Daniel del Puerto (AhuraMazda). And this episode that you can listen to now, is nothing more than the first chapter with which the section premiered on July 13, 2019. More specifically in the Super Mario Bros. program (1×07).

But what exactly is Giving the Note? Very easy. The idea is to review the emblematic soundtracks of the retro video game industry. But we don't do it only from the sound point, since obviously the music has a great importance in the section. We also want to remember curiosities and, above all, talk about the people who made them possible. Daniel del Puerto does a fantastic job of documentation and even investigates possible plagiarism (or winks).

On the other hand, you should know that the idea of ​​this publication has two objectives:

That those who have already listened to it can do it again without having to remember what program and what minute each chapter is on.

Give new listeners the opportunity to listen to us in a much lighter format. With small programs of a shorter duration, very special and prepared.

As for this first episode, we are talking about the soundtrack of the majestic Wild Arms from PlayStation. We do it both highlighting the work of Michiko Naruke, and enjoying the beautiful western-style melodies of this magnificent game. Also, as in all Giving the Note, we can enjoy the Ahura Triad (its Top 3 melodies in the game). And without forgetting the winks and similarities with the music of another genius like Ennio Morricone.

In short, we hope you like it. And if this is the case, we do not rule out being able to create sections that are published, exclusively, alone. We listen to each other! And do not forget to leave your comments. They help us a lot.

In this section we participate in your day:

*P.S: The contest to guess the melody of the section to win a Pang Adventures for PC (Steam), has already been solved. Remember that all this was issued on July 13, 2019.

