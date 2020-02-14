Entertainment

Given's film will debut on May 16, 2020, a new Key Visual will be shown

February 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Over five months have passed since the release of the first trailer for Given Boys-Love, the anime sequel to Studio Lerche broadcast on Crunchyroll. A few minutes ago the official website of the work revealed the release date of the feature film, even showing a Key Visual and revealing some details regarding the soundtrack.

It has been confirmed that Given's film will arrive in Japan on May 16, 2020, as predicted by the rumors that spoke of a projection scheduled for the first half of the calendar year. Centimillimental, the Japanese singer already known for having worked on the Opening of the anime, will return again to take care of the theme song. At the bottom you can finally take a look at the first official Key Visual.

In case you didn't know him, Given's manga tells the story of Ritsuka, a Japanese boy now bored by the monotony of his days. One day Ristuka meets Mafuyu, who is holding a broken guitar. Ritsuka helps him to tune the instrument and involuntarily teaches the boy how to play it best. Before he can leave, Ritsuka is incredibly impressed by the voice of his peer, and therefore decides to welcome him into his band.

READ:  Rihanna breaks up with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel after three years of relationship

The first 11 episodes of the anime adaptation were broadcast from 11 July to 19 September last year and met with the favor of lovers of the Yaoi genre. Currently the first season is visible in legal streaming on Crunchyroll.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.