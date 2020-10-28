Given: the film passes from the cinema to Crunchyroll, the release in Italy confirmed

Crunchyroll Italia recently announced that the Given movie, which screened in Japanese cinemas last August and a sequel to the 2019 anime series, will be added to the catalog in the course of 2021. At the top of the news you can take a look at the official preview with subtitles in Italian.

The first season of the anime consists of 11 episodes and is currently available for viewing on Crunchyroll. The synopsis of the film is described by the streaming site as follows: “High school student Ritsuka Uenoyama is shocked when he hears Mafuyu Sato sing. He and the other members of his musical group Haruki Nakayama and Akihiko Kaji welcome him to the band as a singer. After Mafuyu joins them, their first live performance is a great success and they make their debut under the name “Given”. During these events, Ritsuka realizes she has feelings for Mafuyu and they start dating. Haruki meanwhile has been secretly feeling something for Akihiko for years, but he is still in a relationship with his roommate, the violinist Ugetsu Murata. The love of Haruki, Akihiko, and Ugetsu explodes on the big screen and is about to evolve“.

For the moment, nothing has been confirmed regarding a possible exit period, but presumably the film will be available within the first six months of the new year. The film will be distributed all over the world with the exception of Asia.

In case you would like to know more, we refer you to the first trailer of the Given movie released in September 2019.