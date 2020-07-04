Given Boys-Love, the new film has a release date

Share it:

The official website dedicated to Given, the famous anime adaptation taken from the work of Natsuki Kizu, announced a few moments ago the release date of the new film, confirming the arrival in theaters for the summer 2020. The film was due to debut on May 16, but the screening was postponed due to the health emergency.

According to what has been said, the feature film will be distributed starting from August 22, 2020 in most Japanese cinemas, and this time there will be no postponements. The author thanked the fans for their patience and defined the film as "a tremendous honor that she would never have thought of receiving". Blue Lynx has high expectations for the film, especially considering the good results obtained from the first season of the anime.

Currently nothing is known about a possible arrival of the film in Italy, but in case he is interested in recovering the work, we remind you that Given is an anime taken from a manga yaoi, or rather focused on homosexual relationships between its protagonists. The genre in Japan is quite common and is often adopted by female mangakas to create stories addressed to a female audience (indicated by the term Josei). The first season of the adaptation is currently visible on Crunchyroll.

And what do you think of it? Are you fans of this series? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at the Given teaser trailer published by the animation studio a few months ago.