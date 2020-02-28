Given-Boys Love is shown in a new teaser trailer

Share it:

In view of the debut of Given-Boys Love, the anime sequel film of the 2019 series, the new teaser trailer visible at the top of the article has recently been distributed. The PV shows some excerpts from the feature film and again confirms the release date, set for the May 16, 2020.

Among other news it was confirmed that the director Hikaru Yamaguchi (Escha Chron, Mr. Osomatsu, Battle Spirits Double Drive) has returned to direct the works at Studio Lerche, after the excellent work done with the first 11 episodes. Yuniko Ayana (BanG Dream !, Girls Beyond the Wasteland) took over the script again while Mina Osawa worked on character design. Hiromi Kikuta is Michiru they then composed the soundtrack, collaborating with the artist Centimillimental.

Given is a manga yaoi, or marked by homosexual relationships between its protagonists. The genre in Japan is quite common and is commonly adopted by female mangakas to create stories aimed at a female audience. The first season of the anime adaptation is currently visible on Crunchyroll.

