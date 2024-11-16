Giuliani’s $148M Legal Battle: Former Mayor Surrenders Luxury Items While Fighting to Keep DiMaggio Memorabilia

In a dramatic turn of events, Rudy Giuliani has begun surrendering valuable possessions to comply with the $148 million defamation judgment against him. The former New York City mayor handed over several luxury items on Friday, marking a significant development in his ongoing legal battle with two Georgia election workers.

Key Assets Surrendered:

Lauren Bacall once owned a Mercedes-Benz.

Multiple luxury watches

A valuable ring

Funds from Citibank accounts

The handover comes after Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss won their defamation case against Giuliani last year. The two Georgia election workers received death threats after Giuliani falsely accused them of election fraud during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Giuliani’s spokesperson Ted Goodman captured a striking scene on social media, showcasing the collection of timepieces at a Florida FedEx store. “This is the accumulation of 60 years of hard work,” Goodman stated, panning over an array of black, brown, gold, and silver-banded watches. The emotional display highlighted the personal cost of the legal judgment.

However, Giuliani’s new attorney, Joseph Cammarata, is fighting to keep certain items. He argues that certain possessions should be exempt under the laws of both New York and Florida.

A prized Joe DiMaggio-signed jersey

Household furniture

Basic appliances

Personal electronics

The legal drama intensified when Giuliani’s previous attorneys quit this week, citing disagreements with their client. They suggested deep concerns about his approach to the case and his insistence on defense strategies “not warranted under existing law.”

Adding another layer to the situation, questions have emerged about a storage facility where Giuliani allegedly moved 24 pallets of property in October. This transfer potentially violated a court restraining notice from August 7, and reports indicate he owes the facility nearly $100,000.

Giuliani maintains his innocence, calling the case “political persecution” and vowing to win on appeal. “There isn’t a person who doesn’t know the judgment is ridiculous,” he declared after a recent Manhattan federal court appearance.

Meanwhile, the discovery by Freeman and Moss’s representatives that Giuliani had cleared out his $5 million Upper East Side apartment before the October deadline raised additional concerns about his adherence to court orders.

The case stems from Giuliani’s false claims that Freeman and Moss committed election fraud by sneaking in ballots in suitcases, counting them multiple times, and tampering with voting machines. These accusations led to severe harassment of both women.

Looking ahead, Cammarata has requested a delay in Giuliani’s January trial regarding asset disposition, citing his client’s desire to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. This request adds another complex layer to an already intricate legal battle that continues to unfold in the public eye.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the real-world consequences of spreading false information and the legal system’s power to hold individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their former status or reputation.