Gisela Will Sing Into The Unknown Of Frozen 2 At The Oscars 2020

The Film Academy of Hollywood just revealed a few hours ago the artists who accompanied the singer on stage Idina Menzel in the interpretation of "Into the Unknown", the main theme of 'Frozen 2 ', during the awards ceremony of the Oscars. And the representative of Spain will be Gisela.

The singer is responsible for giving voice to Elsa in the Spanish version. Along with her will also be at the gala, again without a presenter, those female voices that put the voice to the protagonist in Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia and Thailand. All of them will interpret the main theme of this sequel that has been dubbed into 45 languages ​​throughout the world and whose central theme has voices in 29 languages. 'Into The Known' has been composed by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. It is one of the new songs that have arrived with the second tape of 'Frozen', which although it sacrificed the iconic melody of 'Let It Go', has had an equally catchy repertoire.

Her success has made her the highest grossing animated film ever and exceeds $ 1.3 billion at the box office worldwide. In its first weekend alone, the film got $ 350 million in revenue, making it the biggest opening of an animated movie. And, although it is one of the absent among the nominations, now it sure makes history again with this song in the 92nd edition of the Oscar gala, which will take place this next Sunday (at 2 in the morning in Spanish time).