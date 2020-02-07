Gisela will perform at the Oscars 2020 Awards gala

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The artist has flown to Los Angeles, where she will perform alongside Idina Menzel and the rest of the international voices that dubbed Elsa in ‘Frozen II’.

The movie gala will start at around 11:30 pm on this Sunday.

We know, you had to read the headline twice to believe it. Gisela, our beloved former contestant of the first edition of ‘Operation Triumph’, was heading to Los Angeles this Friday to perform in the next edition of the Oscars 2020 Awards They take place this Sunday. There he will take the stage to sing some verse of ‘Into the Unknown’, the theme of ‘Frozen II’ that competes to take the statuette in the category of Best Song, but will not do it alone. Next to her will be Idina Menzel, an artist who puts the voice to Elsa in the English version, as well as the representatives who doubled the tape in Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia and Thailand. The stage will be filled with 10 voices that in unison will convey to the public a message of diversity and union in the most renowned awards gala of the cinema.

When the extriunfita agreed to sing in 2013 the already celebrated 'Let It Go' for the first part of the film ('Frozen: The Ice Kingdom') did not imagine that such participation would take her years later to get on the stage of the Dolby Theater to act in the event with more coverage of Hollywood, a dream that officially communicated the Academy through Twitter and that quickly revolutionized social networks.

Oscars with great Spanish participation

The artist narrated through Instagram how was her trip to the city of Hollywood. First he made a stopover in London, later in Mexico and finally took a plane directly to California, all accompanied by his boy, with which he says he "makes an incredible team." It will be necessary to see if the interpreter is encouraged later to detail how the bowels of the gala are lived when it is part of the show.

Also, the feature film that stars Elsa is also nominated in the category of Best Animated Film, where he competes ‘Klaus’, Spanish film that starts as a favorite to take the prize against such heavy titles as ‘Toy Story 4’, ‘How to train your dragon 3’ or the aforementioned ‘Frozen II’. But that will not be all the participation ‘Made in Spain’ that lands in the Oscars: director Pedro Almodovar has in the category of Best Foreign Film the tape ‘Pain and Glory’, as well as Malaga Antonio Banderas opt for the Best Actor award thanks to his role in this feature film. As if that weren't enough, Penelope Cruz will be in charge of awarding the prize in the category of Best Foreign Film, where if everything goes well, she could shout that “Pedroooooo” thing again.

editoriallinks id = '150cc72a-6c55-4c96-bb3f-4e2d275ac398') (/ editoriallinks)