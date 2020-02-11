Gisela and the Musical Performances

Share it:

One of the things we like most about the Academy Awards is not the looks of the red carpet, or see the full record of the gala (which also) if you do not enjoy between prize and prize of some of the best musical performances. There are several artists who have been responsible for defending the themes nominated for Oscar for Best Song In that special scenario: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman and the duo formed by Idina Menzel Y dawn along with the rest of international Elsas (among which was our Gisela). Here we leave you with the best musical performances of the Oscar 2020.

Opening number

Janelle Monáe opened the gala with a tribute to 'An extraordinary friend', a film starring a nominee Tom Hanks, to later surprise us accompanied by Billy Porter honoring Elton John and to some of the best movies of this year, including tapes ignored by the academy as 'We' or 'Midsommar', dressing even the Queen of May. The best? When she made stars like Leonardo DiCaprio accompany her to the microphone. Epic!

'Into The Unknown' by 'Frozen II' – Idina Menzel and AURORA

An exciting staging, full of magic and, of course, with the participation of the Spanish singer Gisela singing the Spanish version of the song, which is part of the soundtrack of the Disney movie.

'I'm Standing With You' from 'Beyond Hope' – Chrissy Metz

Although Diane Warren, author of this song, in principle did not want Chrissy Metz to interpret it, or so People affirms, we must recognize that this performance has been a precious moment.

'Lose Yourself' by '8 Miles' -Eminem

The rapper Eminem took the stage to give us a little dosmilero rap with the soundtrack of his film '8 Miles', all after an emotional assembly with some mythical songs that have been recorded forever in the History of Cinema.

'I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away' from 'Toy Story 4' – Randy Newman

We couldn't help humming the movie song while watching the great Newman in front of the piano.

'Stand Up' by 'Harriet' – Cynthia Erivo

The leading actress of 'Harriet: In Search of Freedom' gave us an epic (and golden) performance.

'(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again' by 'Rocketman' – Elton John

Elton John thrilled the Dolby Theater with his interpretation of this already mythical song belonging to the soundtrack of his biopic, for which he also took the Oscar. We loved it, but we recognized that we would have loved to see Taron Egerton at his side.

'Yesterday' – Billie Eilish

The most fashionable singer, with forgiveness of Rosalia, put the most emotional note at night singing the legendary 'Yesterday' of the Beatles while Hollywood remembered those who have left us this year.