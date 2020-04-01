Giroud answers Benzema: "What am I a kart? A world champion kart"

The striker for Chelsea and the French team, Olivier Giroud has responded directly and briefly to Karim Benzema, in Befoot: "What am I a kart? A kart World Champion"

The Real Madrid player, asked by Giroud himself he said in an Instagram live a few days ago: "Giroud and me? Don't confuse a Formula 1 with Karting, I am Formula 1". A few days later, the white '9' was asked again and reaffirmed: "They only stayed with that, from what I said about Formula 1 and the kart, but it is what I think and it's true. Because look, if you ask me about R9 (Ronaldo Nazario) then he goes in Formula 1 and I go in Kart. Brief and clear. "

Giroud won the 2018 World Cup with the French team being the undisputed starter despite not scoring a single goal in the competition. Benzema was removed from the French team in 2015 by the 'Valbuena case', still open. Last December, the French Supreme Court rejected Benzema's appeal and kept the case open, for which the Madrid player is charged.

Benzema scored 27 goals on 81 occasions who wore the clothing bleu, since its debut 13 years ago, in 2007.