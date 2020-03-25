Giro d'Italia in 5 comics: traveling and dreaming despite the quarantine

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The need to stay within the walls of the home can be the perfect opportunity to explore new worlds, be they videogame, interior or cinematographic. Over the past few days we have dedicated ourselves to the exploration of various universes composed of paper and ink, firstly towards the Far East and then heading towards the United States of America. A short mental journey in search of pleasant readings in which to immerse yourself in order to let yourself be lulled by the magic of narration. After proposing five manga to be recovered and as many representatives of the US comic to be discovered during this forced quarantine, our itinerary could only stop with an entirely Italian stop.

By now you know the rules of the game: the advice, the result of a very personal taste, remains unchanged in the number and only includes works that have already concluded their editorial path. This time, however, we remain within the confines of the peninsula, to the (re) discovery of five Italian productions, in an attempt to associate the reader's mood with the work best suited to the circumstance.

Corto Maltese: the whole wheat

Author: Hugo Pratt

Publishing house: Rizzoli Lizard

Recommended to: Historically dreamer reader

essential. There is no other word to describe Corto Maltese to a reader in search of horizons within which to completely get lost, in the company of a character who represents an indissoluble icon of freedom, dream and adventure. The legendary sailor shaped by Hugo Pratt now boasts over fifty years of history on its shoulders, but each of its journeys between seas of paper and ink is still profoundly current, able to speak transversely, with a clear and strong voice, to several generations of readers.

Corto Maltese maintains the charm of a man who rejects all boundaries and for whom the concept of frontier has no concrete relevance. Constantly hovering between romantic hero and adventurer, the sailor moves through the world of the early twentieth century, in an era that is the bearer of conflicts and massive changes. By masterfully intersecting historical events and fantasy, concrete narration and abstractness, Pratt has shaped unforgettable pages of Italian, European and world comic fiction.

Among mysterious treasures, timeless adventures and fascinating ladies, Corto Maltese accompanies the reader on journeys that will make him forget to find himself within the walls of his home. In the company of the mad Rasputin, between the magic of Venice and the poignant Ireland, along South America and African coasts, from A ballad of the salty sea to Mu, passing through I dream of a midsummer morning, Concerto in O 'minor for harp and glycerin is The golden house of Samarkand, this unforgettable icon will easily kidnap the reader 's mind and lead it to magical and distant places.

If you have already had the opportunity (good!) To taste every work dedicated to Corto Maltese signed by the late Hugo Pratt, we take advantage of it for a sort of "bonus reporting". For some years now our beloved sailor has returned to sail the seas of publishing thanks to Juan Diaz Canales and Rubén Pellejero. Bravely gathering an incalculable legacy on his shoulders, the duo has given birth to three unpublished stories: Under the midnight sun, Equatoria is Tarowean's day. Interesting readings, published in Italy by Rizzoli Lizard both in single format and within the collection The new route.

The forbidden port

Authors: Teresa Radice; Stefano Turconi

Publishing house: BAO Publishing

Recommended to: Romantic reader

We do not lower the sails and remain offshore to present a romantic reading, cloaked in dreams and poetry: The forbidden port, made by four hands by Teresa Radice and Stefano Turconi. A drawn novel that lives on the atmosphere of 19th century England, in which the rhymes evoked by Samuel Taylor Coleridge, William Blake and William Wordsworth are vividly breathed.

Dotted with pencils that outline a timeless atmosphere, The forbidden port recounts the story of a young castaway, found off Siam by the Explorer, a majestic British sailing ship. The boat, whose captain has fled after having plundered every precious asset, is temporarily entrusted to the First Officer. The latter takes a liking to the boy's case, who is therefore welcomed on board. Despite the rescues, the castaway is unable to remember anything of what happened to him: the only memory that has not vanished in the sea foam is the certainty of being called Abel.

On board the sailing ship, the protagonist reaches England in 1807 and is welcomed at the inn run by three girls, daughters of the fugitive commander of the Explorer. Gradually, in the hope of recovering lost memories sooner or later, Abel builds a new daily life, which includes the fascinating and cultured Rebecca Riordan, lady of a pleasure house. Rediscovering love and friendship, poised between revelations and fantastic elements, Abel finds himself at the center of a chain of events that will eventually bring him to shed light on his unknown past. A delicate and enthralling story, recommended for those in search of spontaneous emotions and a dreamy refuge in which to recline, lulled by a heat in the chest and the song of the sea.

a story

Author: Gipi

Publishing house: Coconino Press – Fandango

Recommended to: Introspective reader

For readers looking for a decidedly intense and intimate reading experience, we resort to the artistic production offered by Gianni Pacinotti, aka Gipi, pointing out the splendid a story. A work in which the poetics of the texts are welded to a graphic language with disruptive power, creating a mercilessly sharp amalgam, capable of deeply affecting the soul of the reader.

The title assigned to graphic novel it collects in itself much more than is not immediately perceptible of the nature of the slice of life put on paper by Gipi. a story it is a single large narrative fresco, within which they find space the deeply human events of two individuals: Silvano Landi and his great grandfather Mauro Landi.

The first is a successful middle-aged writer who suddenly just shatters. A man who has always lived in the company of the written word, but who is now oppressed by an uncontrollable flow of thoughts and by two images that haunt him: a tall bare tree and a service station. Its present is inextricably intertwined with a past that lives in the WWI and that is revealed to the reader through Mauro's gaze.

We won't tell you more: a story it must be discovered in solitude, in the most welcoming corner of your favorite room, preferably without interruptions, in a continuous reading that lets the emotions, questions and reflections aroused by the mixture of art, silence and written word flow.

Forget my name

Author: Zerocalcare

Publishing house: BAO Publishing

Recommended to: Bittersweet reader

Taking another gender leap, it's impossible not to mention Zerocalcare. Over the years, the Roman author continues to demonstrate a real concentration of talent and each of his productions deserves a reading. Among the many valid possibilities, we offer Forget my name, a perfectly balanced mix between comedy and reflection, between laughter and emotion. An overall bittersweet work that travels in the balance between fantastic and autobiographical elements.

A story in some generational way, which starts from the disappearance of the protagonist's grandmother. The fall of an important piece of childhood becomes the engine of an unexpected search, along a path that points straight into adulthood. Following the sad event, Zerocalcare becomes aware, in rapid sequence, of unprecedented aspects of family history. A whirlwind of small and big mysteries, to be unraveled before we can take new steps towards the future.

A wonderful journey that will reveal the complexity of the human being, reflecting on what defines a person's identity and how often it is difficult to really know even the most cherished affections that we have next to us. Prepare yourself properly: Forget my name will not be forgiving of your emotions. Once again, Zerocalcare's narration will make you go from unbridled laughter to unexpected and spontaneous tear, in the simple act of turning a page.

Panda likes adventure

Author: Giacomo "Keison" Bevilacqua

Publishing house: Panini Comics

Recommended to: Reader lost

Finally, we close this review with a production by Panini Comics particularly dear to the writer. In his way, Panda likes Adventure it is a tale of formation: of course, the protagonist is the iconic Panda signed Bevilacqua, but around him the essential engines of inner growth are present, acting and moving. Curiosity, anxiety, patience, fear and other feelings and sensations take on a material and concrete form to accompany the little urside on an adventure that will lead him, for the first time, outside the borders of the cartoons that for many years had welcomed him in traditional format of Panda likes it.

The beginning of this strange journey sees Panda receiving an unexpected gift for his birthday: a magic nib which allows you to change reality. A powerful tool that once belonged to the late grandfather of the black and white bear, who, however, is not clear how to use it. To find out, he will have to undertake an epic journey, guided by none other than a paper airplane. Next to the tender and naive protagonist, a host of unusual companions, among crocodiles and monkeys with bizarre character traits, to which is added the unforgettable Godfrey, eccentric blue feathered usually expressing himself through hashtag. In full Bevilacqua tradition, Panda likes adventure it houses a veritable army of references to culture pop contemporary: ranging from Harry Potter to the Game of Thrones, without forgetting video games or the imagery of The Lord of the Rings. An incredibly effective amalgam, who between bizarre narrative implications and apparently crazy revelations, will be able to snatch tasty laughs from the reader and also, we are more than certain, an unexpected emotion.