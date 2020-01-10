Girls use ‘Alexa’ to order 13 thousand pesos in toys with their mother’s card

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A couple of sisters, aged four and six, made the decision to advance their Christmas gifts and ordered some toys with the help of ‘Alexa’, the virtual assistant of Amazon.

The fact was announced thanks to a video filmed by the mother of the little ones, who reside in Michigan, United States

The mischief could be in the simple anecdote, but the really important thing in the story is that the girls spent approximately 700 dollars, about 13,250 Mexican pesos.

The alarmed mother decided to film the claim to the little ones, who found it easy to charge the price of everything on their parent's credit card.

This was the reaction of the mother to see the toys

The woman was surprised when several packages of home arrived Amazon; For a moment he believed that these were presents sent by someone who intended to do a good deed.

“They knocked on my door and the parcel appeared with gift boxes and everything on the label was my name. I thought ‘ok, whoever sent all these wonderful gifts sure has money,’ ”said the angry woman.

“Then another messenger appeared and I asked who had sent them and he didn't know. So I went back inside and my six year old daughter said Cam Cam, the package we ordered from Alexa arrived ’", He said.

The confrontation with the girls

The enraged mother of the girls confronted them upon learning what had happened. Both were silent at the time of the scolding, but the oldest then blamed her little sister having influenced her to make purchases.

The small ones were even cynical, because they did not forget to ask for batteries to run the toys they requested online.

In the end, the mother revealed that the next day another package would arrive with even more toys, of which she had already bought some to give to her daughters in Christmas.

With information from Millennium

You may also like:

Ouch, Thalia! Tommy Mottola sends loving message to his ex, Mariah Carey