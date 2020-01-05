Girl From The Other Side: the short film is shown in a new preview

Share it:

The official Youtube channel of Production I.G. recently released a new preview of the short film based on Nagabe's work, Girl From The Other Side. The trailer instantly strikes the viewer's eye thanks to its painstaking technical realization, which manages to perfectly transpose the dreamlike and surreal atmospheres of the manga.

The short film is in production at Wit Studio, directed and animated respectively by the artists Yutaro Kubo and Satomi Maiya. The faint soundtrack that marks the visual envelope of the film is by Schroeder-Headz.

The Girl From The Other Side, also known in Japan as Totsukuni no Shoujo, is a serialized work in Comic Garden magazine since May 5, 2015. In Italy the series is edited by the publisher J-POP, who currently has published 6 volumes of the series, remaining fairly close to the Japanese exits, which count 8 tankobon assets.

The official synopsis of the series it's the following:

"Shiva is a human girl who lives with a stranger, a cursed creature who lives beyond the city walls, erected to divide humans from creatures. The stranger, whom Shiva calls Master, tries to protect the girl from the soldiers who want to kill her. , because suspected of being infected, and by other creatures who instead want to steal Shiva's soul because it is different from the others ".

