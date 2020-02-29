Girl from the Other Side: Nagabe, a mangaka with a magical touch

Share it:

A few days ago J-POP, publisher of our manga, officially announced through its social channels that the author of Girl from the Other Side Nagabe will be a guest at the spring Romics 2020. On the occasion of the fair, which will be held in Rome from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 April, fans and fans will have the opportunity to meet the author through interviews, signing sessions and other events that will see him protagonist.

Waiting for the publisher to provide more details on these unmissable events in the coming weeks, let's find out style and talent of one of the most interesting and recognizable mangaka of the recent panorama, despite his young age. An artist whose qualities shine in the work unanimously considered his masterpiece, Girl from the Other Side.

A debut with bows

Ayumu Yoshida, in art Nagabe, was born in Tokyo on August 1, 1993. Graduated in Art and Design at Musashino Art University, makes its mangaka debut in 2013, only twenty years old and still in full swing, with the single volume Buchou wa Onee, after being noticed by the editor Akane Shinsha thanks to his drawings on the famous Pixiv illustration website. Very prolific author, in the following years he published numerous one-shots and unique volumes of the most disparate targets and genres, also addressed to a female audience (shojo, josei and yaoi). He also made the short series in 2015 Nivawa to Saito, a slice of life comedy that in 3 volumes tells the bizarre adventures of the young Saito and his encounter with the aquatic creature Nivawa.

However, the work that allows him to reach notoriety internationally is Girl from the Other Side (Totsukuni no Shoujo in original). Serialized from 2015 on the magazine Monthly Comic Garden of the publisher Mag Garden, still in progress with 8 volumes to its assets, the manga was announced in our country by J-POP on the occasion of Lucca Comics and Games 2018. The first volume was published on January 30, 2019, while at this moment we have reached the seventh, released on January 8, 2020. Recently Girl from the Other Side has been transposed into an animated short film from WIT Studio, lasting 10 minutes and made with an experimental animation technique.

J-POP will bring another work by the author to Italy, Wizdoms (original title Wizdoms no Kemonotachi), a unique anthological volume with boy's love nuances published at home in 2015 by the publisher Akane Shinsha. Announced during Lucca Comics and Games 2019, Wizdoms will be available on the occasion of the Romics thanks to the presence of Nagabe.

A unique and refined trait

It is difficult to talk about Nagabe without referring to Girl from the Other Side. This is because the author's most famous work is comparable to a real summa of his artistic and narrative style. Despite his very young age (at the time of the beginning of serialization he was only 22 years old) the trait of Nagabe reached a remarkable artistic maturity, making his illustrations immediately recognizable. Not many of his peer colleagues can boast of such a goal. This is also due to distance from the typical characteristics of modern manga design. The illustrations are in fact, by expressiveness, inspiration and character design, much closer to the western canon than to the Japanese one.

All this is perfectly visible in Girl from the Other Side. Set in a fantasy context of evident medieval inspiration, especially in the representation of houses and buildings, Nagabe's most representative work tells the delicate and idyllic relationship between the girl Shiva and the Master, a monstrous humanoid creature, in a world divided into two realms and where people can be cursed.

It's about a manga with excellent narrative fabric. The theme is perhaps not too original given that similar works, focused on the relationship between two characters of different races (usually an adult and a child / teenager), lately we have seen several, we think of The Ancient Magus Bride (which with this manga shares the same publication magazine) or a Somalis and the Spirit of the Forest.

However, the author is very good at telling a simple but intriguing story, steeped in mystery, poised between horror and slice of life and able to keep the reader glued to the pages, thanks also to the dry and essential dialogues, where the relationship between the two protagonists is developed in an exemplary way.

But what allows the manga to rise above the average are its designs. Visually Girl from the Other Side is a visual jewel thanks to the use of Nagabe black and white: powerful, elegant, refined, ethereal, essential but at the same time attentive to detail, it gives the work a dark fairy tale atmosphere with horror hues, perfectly alternating the sweetness of the daily moments between Shiva and the Master to the halo of mystery, macabre and oppressive, that surrounds the world where they live. For further details, we refer you to our excellent first impressions of Girl from the Other Side, impressions that, after reading the seven volumes published so far in our country, are further confirmed, thus maintaining their validity.

Passion for the animal world

Another recurring aspect in Nagabe's works is the representation of the animal world. His debut work, Buchou wa Onee, is the story of an anthropomorphic dragon with a passion for cross-dressing. In Girl from the Other Side, the Master is a humanoid figure with the head of a goat (complete with horns) and the beak of a bird. While in the collection Wizdoms we have eight stories set in an academy of magic populated by anthropomorphic animals. As confirmed by the author himself in an interview, Nagabe has loved drawing animals since high school, especially the so-called Kemonomimi (term used to indicate humanoid characters with cat or dog ears), and often inserts them in his works not only for their appearance, but above all to enhance their intrinsic qualities, linked to the characteristics of each species. From this point of view, the author's representations tend to be devoid of any tinsel and fan-service wink typical of the so-called furry.