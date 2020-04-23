Giovanni Medina leaves Ninel Conde as a liar and shows video

Share it:

Giovanni Medina is very upset after Ninel Conde accused him of not letting him see his son for a long time, so the businessman took the need to show a video to deny it.

In this recording, Ninel Conde and the businessman are seen enjoying their home with their son, demonstrating that there is a healthy coexistence, which leaves in doubt the statements of the actress who apparently already filed a complaint against him.

"With attention to public opinion. All friends. Due to the indications that I have been subjected to in recent days by the mother of my son, I find myself in the need to share with you images of our most recent coexistence only a few days ago as indicated on the date of the video taken from the closed circuit of the house where my youngest son and his server live ", says part of Medina's message.

After making the video public, Internet users made their own gtu and hit Ninel with everything, as it is not the first time that he rants against the father of his son, with whom he returns after the scandals.

"Hechele you, remember that because you are at home, sometimes there are often lawsuits", "Very affectionate with you and did not come out saying that you already have another", "The video is very clear about how the relationship is, was or will be", netizens wrote.

