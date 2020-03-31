Giovanni Medina answers Ninel Conde for not letting him see his son

Share it:

After Ninel Conde announced on social networks that Giovanni Medina has not let him see his son for 18 days and even that he does not pass it on the phone, the businessman replied through the Suelta la sopa program.

According to a journalist from the program, he asked Medina if it was true that he prohibited Ninel from seeing his son and this was answered according to a text message.

"He told you that my beloved is very well, thank God, he is in my house and also perfectly protected from the pandemic with the maximum sanitary measures, his mother talks to him when she wishes, we love her very much and even though she has published this note"said the journalist.

As if that were not enough, the magazine Tv Notas announced that the also singer apparently appears to be dating someone else, which is why Giovanni could have her son and not Ninel.

Let us remember that it is not the first time that the couple quarreled because they have already found everything through the press and although some time later they returned apparently the problems returned to their lives.

"Well, and these two were not back? Now are they all on their own?", "He is looking after her son, wait for a while", "So she complains if she was clear on who he was and still that's how he returned to his side, "wrote the Internet users.

