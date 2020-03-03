Giovanni Buselli, who is the tender Enzo Scanno of the brilliant friend that we would all like to be a friend

Share it:

Enzo Scanno Twitter and Twitter hero saga The brilliant friend broadcast on Rai Uno (the last two episodes will air on March 2, 2020). The actor Giovanni Buselli lends him his face and above all his gaze, which is truly impossible to forget. His character can be considered the anti Nino Sarratore (Francesco Serpico), who in practice is the most hated man in modern literature because of the narcissistic character and the sentimental decisions he takes, page after page, in the saga written by Elena Ferrante and in the fiction of Rai Uno and HBO.

Giovanni Buselli he is holding the role of a true hero, or at least a boy with a little ethical sense towards the female universe. If you've looked at the last two episodes of The Genial Friend 2, you will have seen that his character acquires a great value for the purposes of the story of the two friends of the district of Naples Lila and Lenù (Gaia Girace is Margherita Mazzucco) and we warn you: if you have not read Ferrante's books, his role will continue to grow in the last two seasons directed by Saverio Costanzo that will come in the next few years and close the saga.

So you should know everything about him, in addition to what you may have already read on Twitter while following the events of Lila and lenu during the airing of the episodes: this is who is hiding behind the icy eyes of Enzo Scanno, the most positive character of the brilliant friend.

Giovanni Buselli, who is Enzo Scanno in The brilliant friend 2

Do you know the character of Capa is Bomb of Gomorrah – the Sky series? If you had a deja vu watching Enzo Scanno in the Genial Friend 2 it is because Giovanni Buselli had already seen it in another TV series of all-Italian cult (and with emerging Neapolitan actors).

Born in 1994 in Naples, Giovanni's career actually started as early as 2007: you have already seen it in the Rai Tre fiction A Place in the Sun and then in other fiction between Rai and Mediaset until debut in first season of The brilliant friend where everyone is winning (and we bet you are in the club too).

Because everyone loves Enzo Scanno (including you)



The web Enzo Scanno loves it, useless to go around it. Already the readers of books by Elena Ferrante they had celebrated this boy who becomes Lila's reference point (and, without making spoilers, know that he will become one of the most important men of his life) but to see his performance on TV they have gone mad: the pro-Enzo Scanno tweets are furious and after the airing of episode 6, in which the ward boy literally goes to save Lila and he tells her that he has always loved her, do you admit that you too have gone mad?

The character of Enzo Scanno is perhaps the only positive of all the Genial Friend: he is surrounded by unpleasant and weak people, by violent men and by diffuse meanness and even if in the first two books (and therefore in the first two seasons of the fiction that faithfully trace the story ) remains a little on the sidelines, at some point his role comes out and is that of the discreet and kind "savior", who for years has been in the shade despite his love for Lila because he did not feel up to his genius and cunning.

Giovanni Buselli as an actor the character who kidnapped them is exactly as fans of Enzo Scanno imagined: angel faces, clean manners, open smiles. Quite the opposite of the other men in the ward that women have a very low opinion and use violence if not physical, even if only psychological. In a world of Nino Sarratore, you are looking for Enzo Scanno, because they are there and they are ready to take care of those who need a hand. And maybe they also have eyes of Giovanni Buselliwhich is not bad at all.

