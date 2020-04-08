Giovanna's day comes to life in a realistic cosplay from JoJo's Bizarre Adventures

Share it:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures is one of those series that has been able to enchant and fascinate viewers from all over the world. With five seasons currently airing and with a sixth, Stone Ocean, of which everyone awaits the announcement, it can be said without fear that Araki managed to bring a real style innovation to the world.

If the first seasons already touched peaks never reached and experienced by no man or woman, with character and costume design that went beyond any human conception, we can say that the pinnacle of style and artistic beauty touched above all with the fifth season, with Golden Wind, with Giovanna day and his rebel group.

With one of the settings without a shadow of a doubt preferred by fans of our country, we followed Giovanna in her crusade against the Devil, the member of the mafia family Passion. We accompanied him battle after battle, until the natural conclusion of his story.

Despite being the son of God Brando, Giorno Giovanna is the protagonist of Vento Aureo as she is a full-fledged member of the family joestar. If you read the manga I saw the anime then you know very well the reason behind this particularity. In fact, even if he is the son of God Brando, conception occurred during the period in which the vampire possessed the body of an actual member of the family protagonist of the saga: Jonathan. Over the years Giorno has never shown signs of vampirism, but instead has given life, over time, has a you can Stand: Gold Experience or Gold Wind.

Well, after the proper presentation, we now want to show you a fantastic one cosplay which seems to have come directly from the pages of the manga or from the screen to visit us. As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, the costume is masterfully made, from the heart on the chest, to the material with which it was made. Hair is another fundamental element that elevated this cosplay has one of the most beautiful reported so far on Everyeye. From the vortex-shaped ringlets in the front, to the braid that falls on the shoulder, every detail in the hairstyle has been taken care of resemble in an impressive way to the original version of the anime.

What do you think of this Giovanna Day cosplay? Do you agree with us, or not? Let us know below in the comments.

