Entertainment

Giovanna di Vento Aureo moved to the 17th century with this cosplay

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The extravagant characters born from mind of Hirohiko Araki they are perfect for creating cosplay or other original fan art: after the one on Bucciarati from Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo: Vento Aureo here is another cosplay dedicated to the famous protagonist of Part 5.

We are talking about Giovanna Day, which the Italian cosplayer Steamielcosplay he wanted to reinterpret in an eighteenth-century court version. At the bottom of the news you can see some photos taken from his Instagram profile, the images were taken inside Palazzo Pfanner in Lucca, perfect setting for this reinterpretation of the protagonist of the series, whose new look would not make him look bad in the court of Louis XIV or some other absolute sovereign. The many fans of the long-lived work conceived by Hirohiko Araki have appreciated this new role of the son of God, who quickly received over 800 likes.

READ:  the best debut of the year according to BAFTA is a spectacular exercise in pure cinema

The series set in Italy ended last summer, if you have not already done so, we recommend you read our review of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo: Vento Aureo, while we wait to know if even the sixth part, Stone Ocean, will be animated by the famous David Production studio.

What do you think of this cosplay? Let us know with a comment on the news.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.