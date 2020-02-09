Giovanna di Vento Aureo moved to the 17th century with this cosplay

Share it:

The extravagant characters born from mind of Hirohiko Araki they are perfect for creating cosplay or other original fan art: after the one on Bucciarati from Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo: Vento Aureo here is another cosplay dedicated to the famous protagonist of Part 5.

We are talking about Giovanna Day, which the Italian cosplayer Steamielcosplay he wanted to reinterpret in an eighteenth-century court version. At the bottom of the news you can see some photos taken from his Instagram profile, the images were taken inside Palazzo Pfanner in Lucca, perfect setting for this reinterpretation of the protagonist of the series, whose new look would not make him look bad in the court of Louis XIV or some other absolute sovereign. The many fans of the long-lived work conceived by Hirohiko Araki have appreciated this new role of the son of God, who quickly received over 800 likes.

The series set in Italy ended last summer, if you have not already done so, we recommend you read our review of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo: Vento Aureo, while we wait to know if even the sixth part, Stone Ocean, will be animated by the famous David Production studio.

