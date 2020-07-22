Giorgio Vanni: the five best Italian acronyms between Pokémon, Naruto and Dragon Ball

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the news on the 10 best Italian acronyms on Saturday 18 July we had explored the world of prepared Italian anime songs but we had excluded the well-known Giorgio Vanni. In fact, the singer lent himself very much to the world of anime and deserved a deepening in himself.

Between collaborations with the other legendary cartoon singer, Cristina d'Avena, and songs performed solo, Giorgio Vanni has an endless catalog of prepared melodies. He participated in Dragon Ball, Naruto, ONE PIECE to name some of the most famous titles ever, but also to many others who have remained legendary in the world of anime in Italy. We see 5 iconic songs by Giorgio Vanni.

Let's start with Dragon Ball. Vanni has given his voice to the acronyms of all the souls dedicated to this world, but we will choose only one. And the choice falls on " What's my destiny Dragon Ball ", the legendary theme of Dragon Ball Z.

", the legendary theme of Dragon Ball Z. Among the souls that aired on Mediaset in the 2000s there is Yu-Gi-Oh, the story of a card player who started naturally on the themes of Giorgio Vanni. Yu-Gi-Oh, that's your name , full of English sentences alternating with the Italian text.

, full of English sentences alternating with the Italian text. In the mid-2000s the anime historian Naruto arrived on Mediaset, still in progress with Naruto: Shippuden. But we will stop at the first series and its theme song, " I believe in me ", a theme a bit different from the others by Giorgio Vanni and which unlike many others has no English sentences in the text.

", a theme a bit different from the others by Giorgio Vanni and which unlike many others has no English sentences in the text. The "tunz tunz" by Giorgio Vanni also opens the theme song for Pokémon, the first tough and bursting TV series that still remains impressed in the minds of many fans today. Despite other acronyms prepared for subsequent series, the Gotta Catch'Em All of this acronym of Vanni will remain in history.

of this acronym of Vanni will remain in history. We close with the initials "Hello Lupine", dedicated to the legendary gentleman thief and also attended by Cristina d'Avena. The abbreviation for Lupine III has been used since 2003 replacing Planet O.

Don't miss our interview with Giorgio Vanni.