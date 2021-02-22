Gintama: The Final, the latest trailer of the film contains many spoilers

Gintama recently released a new promo of the latest film, Gintama: The Final, and contains several interesting spoilers. Gintama’s latest film had its official premier in Japanese cinemas.

The cast has begun to reveal details and fans can finally begin to immerse themselves once again in this universe, thanks to the trailer which currently contains the most spoilers.

Warner Bros. Japan shared some clips from Gintama: The Final that show the Yorozuya group as they recover from a battle and return to everyday life. The film will adapt material from Hideaki Sorachi’s original manga, merging exclusive material from the film.

Unfortunately, an Italian release of Gintama: The Final has not yet been confirmed. The closer we get to the release in Japanese cinemas, the more details are detected and become available to the public, for example that Sorachi will make a cameo within the film.

Gintama: The Final was a big event in Japan, but fans outside of Japan are still waiting to see the film with their own eyes. This clip at least gives us a sneak week of the animation style and also how the long-running Sorachi series will end. Years later, Gintoki’s age was also revealed to us!