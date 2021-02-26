Gintama: The Final, the first 90 seconds of the film are a parody of Dragon Ball Z!

Warner Bros. Japan has published on social networks the first ninety seconds of Gintama: The Final, the final film of the work of Hideaki Sorachi that arrived in theaters last January. As you can see above, The intro of the film stages a hilarious parody of Dragon Ball, in which the protagonists call themselves “Z Warriors”.

Hideaki Sorachi has always called himself a fan of Akira Toriyama’s work, cited several times by the characters of his comic. In 2019, Toriyama revealed that her daughter was obsessed with Gintama, and that on one occasion she even accused Dragon Ball of being a bad copy. The two authors are close friends, and seeing such a tribute can only please fans of both works.

Gintama: The Final debuted in # 1 at the Japanese box office, breaking the absolute domination of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, topped for the first time after twelve weeks at the top. The film grossed over a billion yen in about two weeks, proving to be a hit, and was estimated to have been seen primarily by female audiences aged 20-30.

What do you think of it? Is Gintama: The Final on your list of anime to recover? Please let us know, as always, by leaving a comment in the box below!