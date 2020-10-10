Gintama: The Final Movie, the new promotional poster features all the protagonists

Expected for the start of the new year, Gintama: The Final Movie returns to be talked about thanks to a spectacular promotional poster published by the production studio. The poster introduces to the public all the characters present in the film.

Gintama: The Final Movie will arrive in Japanese cinemas on January 8 and in view of that occasion, the Sunrise studio, the house that also took care of the animated series, has shared a new spectacular poster with the public. The promotional poster, shared on Twitter by the user @AnimeTherapy, presents all the protagonists of the work written and illustrated by Hideaki Sorachi, as well as confirming the Japanese release date again. Although there is no official news about it at the moment, the film should also arrive in Italy.

Gintama is an irreverent manga set halfway between the Japanese Edo period and the modern one. The protagonist of the work is Gintoki Sakata, an eccentric samurai looking for a job to pay the rent. The latest chapter of the manga is expected in June, while the anime has already come to an end.

Gintama: The Final Movie will be a transposition of the final parts of the anime with the addition of some completely new scenes created specifically for the feature film. Apparently, this film will be the last dedicated to the world of Gintama. While waiting for this extraordinary arrival, fans can preview the teaser trailer for Gintama: The Final Movie.