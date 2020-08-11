Entertainment

Gintama: the Final Movie: the new movie has a release date, will it be the last?

August 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
In one of the most difficult periods of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the latest leak relating to the new film project of Gintama. The work of Hideaki Sorachi has left an indelible mark on the pages of the magazine and in the hearts of the fans, as the flag of an extraordinary generation.

The last generation of Jump was characterized by the coexistence of some of the best works ever to appear in the same magazine weekly. Inside, one of the bulwarks of comedy on paper has always obtained a prominent place, that is Gintama. Sorachi's hilarious manga has enjoyed numerous animated seasons and as many adaptations over time, some of which even in live action. In any case, even the television counterpart is sooner or later destined to reach the coveted goal, but it is not certain that it will happen in the near future.

In the past few hours, in fact, a leak has announced the title of the new feature film announced last December which, for the occasion, will be called "Gintama: The Final Movie". The poster, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is also accompanied by the date of distribution of the film in Japanese cinemas, or on January 8, 2021. Although the title seems to leave no hope for further animated projects, as it should cover the latest events of the manga, the staff has not released any information on the film which could also contain unpublished and original events.

And you, on the other hand, can't wait to discover the new film by Gintama? Let us know with a comment below.

