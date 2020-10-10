Gintama: The Final Movie, a trailer shows us the latest adventures of the cast

After seeing the latest poster dedicated to Gintama: The Final Movie, the many fans of the work will be happy to know that the animation studio has shared a new trailer focusing on the final feature film.

Find the video, shared on YouTube from the official account of Warner Bros. Japan, at the bottom of the news, despite being completely in Japanese and without subtitles, there are numerous fans of the work of Hideaki Sorachi who have decided to comment on it, noting all the enthusiasm of the fans towards this new ending of the avventure di Gintoki Sakata and the other protagonists of the series.

As you know, in fact, the manga by the Japanese author ended on July 20, 2019, after over 70 volumes published, despite this the author has decided to create a new conclusion, which will be present at the end of the feature film. In the thirty seconds of the video it is also possible to listen to the new theme composed by the band “SPYAIR“, who recorded the song called Wadachi for the occasion. The film will be screened in Japanese cinemas from next 8 January, for now, however, it has not yet been revealed when it will arrive in the West. We leave you with this new illustration from the creator of Gintama, designed to promote the release of the animated feature film on which the Sunrise studio is working.