Gintama: the author prepares to definitively greet the anime with an illustration

Gintama it is one of the most impressive comic-style titles in the shonen scene, to the point that it stretches forward for hundreds of chapters. Hideaki Sorachi, in fact, managed to accompany the hilarious tones of the work with a fascinating story capable of conquering thousands of readers all over the world.

As the teaser trailer of Gintama: The Final Movie had announced a few days ago, ironically among other things about the extended waiting times due to Covid-19, the adventures of Gintoki are preparing to end really also in animated form through a feature film that will cover the latest events of the manga. However, the film will not be the last TV project in the franchise, as a net anime is expected in the coming months that will link directly to the film. We remind you, in this regard, that Gintama: The Final Movie will debut barring unforeseen circumstances on 8 January 2021.

In the past few hours, moreover, Hideaki Sorachi took the ball to prepare for the greetings through a splendid original illustration, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which portrays some of the main characters of the work in festive attitudes. We just have to wait a few more months before the debut of the film, but we suggest you cheer up the waiting times with this extraordinary Gintoki cosplay curated by Yosuke.

And you, however, have followed the Gintama anime so far, are you ready for the conclusion? Let us know with a comment below.