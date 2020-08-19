Entertainment

Gintama: the author prepares to definitively greet the anime with an illustration

August 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Gintama it is one of the most impressive comic-style titles in the shonen scene, to the point that it stretches forward for hundreds of chapters. Hideaki Sorachi, in fact, managed to accompany the hilarious tones of the work with a fascinating story capable of conquering thousands of readers all over the world.

As the teaser trailer of Gintama: The Final Movie had announced a few days ago, ironically among other things about the extended waiting times due to Covid-19, the adventures of Gintoki are preparing to end really also in animated form through a feature film that will cover the latest events of the manga. However, the film will not be the last TV project in the franchise, as a net anime is expected in the coming months that will link directly to the film. We remind you, in this regard, that Gintama: The Final Movie will debut barring unforeseen circumstances on 8 January 2021.

READ:  La Casa De Papel Netflix's hit series

In the past few hours, moreover, Hideaki Sorachi took the ball to prepare for the greetings through a splendid original illustration, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which portrays some of the main characters of the work in festive attitudes. We just have to wait a few more months before the debut of the film, but we suggest you cheer up the waiting times with this extraordinary Gintoki cosplay curated by Yosuke.

And you, however, have followed the Gintama anime so far, are you ready for the conclusion? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.