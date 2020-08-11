Entertainment

Gintama returns with a cosplay: here is the Gintoki Sakata created by Yosuke

August 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Gintama is a historical anime and manga. Hideaki Sorachi started with this publication several years ago, at the end of 2003 in Weekly Shonen Jump, in a series of serializations that also brought the legendary death Note. Sorachi's manga, however, lasted much longer as Gintama ended last year with more than 700 chapters.

Announced a few months ago, an anime will arrive for Gintama in 2021 that still confirms how much fans care about the story of Gintoki Sakata. The leader of the Yorozuya, author of many bizarre and ridiculous adventures but also a participant in events that could change the fate of the Earth, is a character that has now become iconic for Japan. Now his absence is felt after an apparition that lasted over 16 years.

The Japanese cosplayer Yosuke at least tries to alleviate this lack thanks to his disguise. Published a few weeks ago on his Instagram account, the post col Gintoki Sakata cosplay is visible at the bottom. The character here has a slightly more mature and perhaps even more seductive look than the anime and manga counterpart which often tended to have a funnier appearance, but the rest seems particularly apt. You were happy to review Gintoki da Gintama?

