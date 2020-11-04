Gintama: announced a new special coming next January 15th

After 16 years of publication and 77 volumes, the series created by Hideaki Sorachi, Gntama is preparing for the release in theaters of the latest film, announced last year, before the conclusion of the manga, and scheduled for January 8, 2021. To celebrate the end of such an important series, a television special has also been announced.

To confirm the publication of this tribute to the anime of Gintama was the same Warner Bros. Japan, through the short video that you find in the post at the bottom of the news. The special in question will arrive on January 15th, one week after the launch of the film Gintama: The Final Movie, to which it will link directly. Considering the little information shown in the clip, in which there are practically no frames or images taken from the episode, we hear Gintoki himself complain.

Unfortunately, no release dates have been confirmed for the film outside of Japan, but we know that the film will adapt the latest events contained in the manga, also adding unedited scenes created specifically for the animated transposition, which was shown in the fantastic and frenetic trailer released in October.

Recall that the author, Hideaki Sorachi, said goodbye to the series with an illustration of all the protagonists, and we leave you to the promotional poster of the film.