Gintama: announced a new anime project for 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the works of the previous generation of Weekly Shonen Jump, Gintama it definitely holds pride of place among the pages of Shueisha's iconic magazine. The ingenious work of Hideaki Sorachi, in fact, has been worth a long serialization and numerous television projects, some of which are in the home straight.

This popularity was worth it especially in economic terms, as the franchise is one of the most profitable on the Shonen scene. The original series curated by sensei is approaching its first anniversary since the finale, which arrived in July 2019 after 16 years of honorable service. However, fans are still waiting for news regarding the latest film by Gintama, a feature film announced last December. Since then, in fact, the production has reserved news with the dropper.

It seems that the wait is destined to end, however, as it has been in the night announced a new special animated project. The special anime will be aired on the dTV broadcaster in early 2021 and will link directly to the third film in the franchise. In this regard, you can take a first look at the film through the new promotional poster.

Not much else has been revealed about the project, but we suggest you stay tuned not to miss the latest news on the exhilarating world of Gintama. And you, on the other hand, what do you expect for this TV special? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.