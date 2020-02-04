Ginola relives the heart attack he suffered during a charity game: "I was clinically dead for eight minutes"

The French legend and former soccer player of Tottenham and Newcastle David Ginola has remembered the moment in which suffered a heart attack during a charity match and has urged the youngest to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques.

The former midfielder has said that "I was clinically dead for eight minutes. " and that "Of the approximately 15 people in the field only one or two knew how to perform first aid". Ginola lay on the grass and it was his partner, Fréderic Mendy, who administered the first aid that saved his life.

The Frenchman has recovered with a quadruple bypass, and a few days ago he moved to Benfield School in Walkergate, Newcastle, where he talked about the importance of knowing CPR techniques in a session organized by the Newcastle United Foundation.

"I am very happy to see that children are taught first aid that can be used to save someone's life. When I collapsed, of the approximately fifteen people in the camp, only one or two knew how to do a CPR. I was very lucky. I hope young people never have to use these first aid, but it is very important that they know what to do in these cases".

Ginola recalled that it was the CPR technique that continued to carry oxygen to the brain. And that was what saved his life: "The cardiac surgeon who operated on me at the hospital then said that without that, I would not have survived. I was very lucky that the people around me knew how to do it and I am proud of the Newcastle United Foundation to train the next generation to save their lives, "said the Frenchman.