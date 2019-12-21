Gingerbread men invade the Fortnite store

Share it:

Fortnite update 11.31 has now arrived, and Epic Games got caught up in the Christmas spirit, offering us one gift a day on Fortnite for 14 days. But Christmas has also arrived in the Fortnite store, which has been updating for some days now with themed skins.

And even today there are several for sale outfits memorable, among which the gingerbread men 'skins stand out: it is the Happy looter and ofGinger Gunner, on sale both at the price of 1500 V-Bucks, and to complete the costume you can join the pickaxe in the shape of a cookie cutter, and the glider always of gingerbread.

If instead the Christmas atmosphere doesn't take you and you prefer a darker look, there is the legendary skin Deadeye from 2000 V-Bucks and the Spectral Scythe pickaxe with which to terrify the players.

In the Daily Sales instead we find three ballets: Mind Blown, Crabby and Harmony, the Recon Ranger and Surf Rider skins, and the Dual Filet double swords. So much stuff really. We remind you, however, as always that everything you buy will have the only function of changing the aesthetic look of your character, so it will have no effect in battle.

What will you buy today with theFortnite store update?