Gine, Goku's mother, appears in a splendid cosplay from a Dragon Ball Super fan

April 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The origins of Goku have been shrouded in mystery for a large part of the manga and anime of Dragon Ball. Only during the famous saga of the saiyans did more information on the past of the protagonist emerge, then deepened further with the saga of Freeza. A small part has also been shown in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

With the scenes added in the feature film of Dragon Ball Super we were able to do the knowledge of Gine, Bardack's wife and therefore Goku's mother. Together with the retcon on the launch of the spacecraft that will bring Goku to Earth, we can therefore admire the protagonist's mother for the first time.

That woman who died in the explosion of the planet Vegeta now receives a dedicated cosplay. The cosplayer Emily Rexz, who in the past few days had already worked in a sensual Midnight cosplay from My Hero Academia, has decided to play the role of the woman who appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. At the bottom we see the photo from the girl's Instagram account: starting from the indomitable hair, the dress follows the classic sayan costume. The armor chosen falls on the strapless one and only on the suspenders, while it can be seen how Emily Rexz has also managed to make the tail that is shown both in the classic way wrapped around the waist that frees.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball Super cosplay by Emily Rexz? In Italy, the novel based on Dragon Ball Super: Broly has arrived a few weeks ago.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

