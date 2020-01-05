 Gina Carano jokes about filming one of her scenes in The Mandalorian

Share it:

The Serie “The Mandalorian” has marked a before and after in the Star Wars universe. This premiere of Disney + has managed to thrill again many fans of the original trilogy that were somewhat disenchanted with the latest movements of Lucasfilm with the franchise. A series with a simple approach but that has established a solid base on building a good story.

There are many interesting moments in the series, mostly starring that surprise that the series has and that has captivated the fans, and in Twittter a fan has asked Gina Carano for one of the highlights of her character Cara Dune , which takes place in the penultimate episode of the first season, "The Reckoning."

SPOILERS NOTICE

This is the scene where back to Nevarro, on the ship, Mando and Cara take a pulse. As a result of this clash of forces, baby Yoda believes that Gina is attacking Mando, and comes out in defense of it, strangling Cara using "his" Force, in the purest Sith style. A fan, in reference to that scene, asks "What was it like knowing that you would be the first victim of a Yoda strangulation?", to which the actress replied jokingly:

I'm going to tell you something between us. I legitimately passed out twice while filming that scene. So … already … it was quite large. The strangulations of that little boy are no joke 😂 I went back to me while I was sitting and Mando and Kuiil were waiting for me to say something because they didn't know I passed out and then it happened again 😂

In response to another user who precisely has the Twitter account named Baby Yoda, Gina Carano reveals that she knows what the tadpole's real name is, and tells you that you will have to change your account. At the moment, there is no official name for this little creature with a great resemblance to Yoda, hence the nickname of Baby Yoda, but it is expected that in the second season there will be new clues about its history.

I came to while seated & Mando & Kuiil were waiting for me to say something cause they didn’t know I went out aaand then it happened again. 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/IazrqhQcGg – Gina Carano (@ginacarano) January 2, 2020