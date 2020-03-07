Gina Carano has already finished her work in the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

ina Carano, who plays the former rebel soldier of Alderaan Face dune In the first season of The Mandalorian, he sent a warm message to all his fans on Instagram, noting that he has already finished his part of the filming of the expected second season.

The actress says goodbye to the production from the ramp of Razor Crest (with an unknown armored figure near her). Carano wrote: "This is the end of season 2… I love this job and the people who do it. "This is how the actress who will give life to Cara Dune once again says goodbye to the team.

Something that has attracted the attention of the fans of the series is that it can be seen in the lower right part of the image that Sasha Banks WWE liked the post. Banks is one of the new additions to the cast of The Mandalorian, although the details of his character are still unknown.

Another of the directors confirmed for this second season of the Disney + series is Robert Rodriguez, who will direct parts of season 2 along with Bryce Dallas Howard, who returns to the series after the success reaped with his participation in the series. There is still a little bit left for the acclaimed series of Star wars be ready to reach Disney +However, every day that passes we are a little closer to seeing the adventures of Mando again, although we still do not know the exact day when the series will be available on the subscription platform.

The second season of The Mandalorian will be released in October at Disney +. Meanwhile, the Spanish chain Cuatro has announced that it will broadcast the episodes of the first season of this Star Wars series very soon, although it has not specified a more specific day.