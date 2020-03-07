General News

 Gina Carana announces the end of filming of the second season of The Mandalorian

March 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of The Mandalorian 1x07: The Reckoning

Work in the second season of “The Mandalorian” It seems that it is coming to an end as far as shooting is concerned. As we know, the production of this new season, which will be released this fall at Disney +, began even before the first season was released, which at the time was a great indication that Lucasfilm was very happy with the first season.

The actress Gina Carano, which already had a leading role in the first season as Face dune, has revealed on his Instagram account that he has finished working in the second season. That he has finished his scenes does not necessarily mean that the production of the second season has ended – more than anything because she may not appear in all the episodes, as it happened with the first season – but it is an indication that it It is nearing its end.

This is an end of season 2. I absolutely love this job and the people in it.

Carano's character, Cara Dune, is a former shock soldier who served for the Rebel Alliance and helped restore the Republic after the events of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi", until he got tired of the new system that was being established in the galaxy and the way of working of the Alliance.

That’s a wrap on season 2 .. I absolutely love this work and the people in it. 🤍 #storytelling ✨ # themandalorian

