Gillian Anderson images as Margaret Thatcher

"Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable, but I am enjoying exploring beneath the surface, and I dare to say that even falling in love with the icon that, well loved or despised, defined an era"Anderson said on paper when it was announced in September."I am very excited to join the cast and crew of 'The Crown' and have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman".

To prepare for the role, Anderson immersed himself in the reading and visualization of material on this 20th century figure. "Up to a point, it is very useful for an actor, at least in my experience, to fall in love a little with the character you are playing, regardless of your opinion about them, if he is a particular historical character", he declared to The Guardian Anderson.

The fourth season will be the penultimate of 'The Crown', one of Netflix's crown jewels. In the fourth we will also see Emma Corrin as Lady Di, which was also seen a few days ago also shooting the new chapters.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for next season, which will run through the 80s. Olivia Colman will remain in charge of Buckingham and the cast