Gillian Anderson as Margaret Tatcher in The Crown 4 Incredible Final Trailer!

After the official posters for the new episodes, Netflix just released the final trailer for The Crown 4, whose debut is expected on the platform during the month of November.

The new episodes, as anticipated by the trailer, will be set in the late seventies and will see Queen Elizabeth (again played by Olivia Colman) and the family pledged to secure the line of succession to the throne by looking for the right wife for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still a bachelor at thirty.

As the nation begins to feel the impact of the controversial policies introduced by Margaret Thatcher (interpreted by the highly anticipated new entry Gillian Anderson), the first woman to hold the post of prime minister, tensions with the queen worsen when the premier leads the country into the Falklands war, creating conflicts within the Commonwealth. Although the love story of Charles and the young woman Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides the ideal distraction to unite the British people, within the palace walls the royal family is increasingly divided.

The fourth season of The Crown will debut on the streaming on demand service from November 15th. For more information, see the photos of Lady Diana’s dress compared to the one worn by Emma Corrin in the series.