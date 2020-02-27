TV Shows

Gilbertona shares expensive style capirotada recipe

February 27, 2020
Edie Perez
One of Culiacán's most popular characters is undoubtedly the famous Gilbertona who always prepares for the Lenten season by sharing some dishes for that season one of them is the famous capirotada.

And since last year he launched on his YouTube channel a very original recipe about this Mexican dessert that he used to savor during Lent and shared it with his thousands of fans to his fun way of saying things without hairs on the tongue .

I throw plum from Spain, I throw raisins, I throw walnut, I put a cocktail of fruits I put, male banana, honey is cooked, Gilbertona said in his video.

So far the video has more than half a million views and comments are shot because many liked the recipe he shared because it has always been said that Gilbertona has an excellent seasoning.

"I believe that if they make a kitchen channel for Gilberta, she would be a little mother", "I would like to try it …" Capirotada Gilbertona Style "but the truth is that I stay with the Traditional one", the netizens wrote to her.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

