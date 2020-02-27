Gilbertona shares expensive style capirotada recipe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of Culiacán's most popular characters is undoubtedly the famous Gilbertona who always prepares for the Lenten season by sharing some dishes for that season one of them is the famous capirotada.

And since last year he launched on his YouTube channel a very original recipe about this Mexican dessert that he used to savor during Lent and shared it with his thousands of fans to his fun way of saying things without hairs on the tongue .

I throw plum from Spain, I throw raisins, I throw walnut, I put a cocktail of fruits I put, male banana, honey is cooked, Gilbertona said in his video.

So far the video has more than half a million views and comments are shot because many liked the recipe he shared because it has always been said that Gilbertona has an excellent seasoning.

"I believe that if they make a kitchen channel for Gilberta, she would be a little mother", "I would like to try it …" Capirotada Gilbertona Style "but the truth is that I stay with the Traditional one", the netizens wrote to her.

You may also be interested: Traditional capirotada, we give you the original recipe