Gilberton assures that coronavirus is the invention of the people

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Who has made it clear that the coronavirus does not exist and is not concerned at all is Gilberton from Tierra Blanca, because in one of his famous videos on YouTube, he assured that it is an invention of the people, since viruses have existed all life.

And although Pavel Moreno let the famous person on social networks know that the pandemic has already affected thousands of people and caused deaths, he assured that he would lead his life normally because he does not want the disease to affect his life.

The virus has existed all the time, all the time the microbes have existed in this world there have been chronic gonorrhea, cankers, all that, Gilberton said in a video that reached more than 172 thousand reproductions.

Recall that Gilberton's fame grew immediately as his peculiar way of speaking gave him sweeping success even celebrities like Thalía have been enchanted by the way the Sinaloan sees things.

It is worth mentioning that Gilberton has toured throughout the Republic alongside the Alegres del Barranco who discovered the character.

"The best YouTube dumbbell … gilbertona and Pável", "How I like it when Mr. Pavel interviews Gilberton", "The Old woman is not measured speaking of the most relevant topics", write the Internet users.

It may interest you

Angélica Rivera would be looking for her daughter to be the new adventurer

Barbara de Regil shows how she looked in her youth in a photo with her daughter

Eiza González strongly criticizes AMLO for her coronavirus plan