 Gil Perez-Abraham joins the cast of The Batman in an undisclosed role

February 29, 2020
The THR media reports the incorporation of the actor Gil Perez-Abraham to "The Batman" from director Matt Reeves. This actor, not especially known but seen in series like “Orange Is the New Black” or "Pose" and who will we also see in the impending “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”, would have a supporting role in the movie.

Although its role is not confirmed, it is commented that would interpret “A young, firm and diligent worker with humor”, which makes us look at the possibility of interpreting one of Carmine Falcone's hired thugs, although there are very few details about the character.

Gil Perez-Abraham joins a cast that includes Robert Pattinson as Gotham's titular hero, along with Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / EnigmaJeffrey Wright as James Gordon John Turturro as Carmine falconePeter Sarsgaard as the district attorney Gil colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella RealAndy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin.

