Gil Marín: "Decisions like the Federation's only serve to confront"

The CEO of Atlético de Madrid, Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, considered in statements to EFE that the decision of the Delegate Commission of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) of grant the European competition places for the classification of the last day played in case of not completing the season "They only serve to face some clubs against others."

'Decisions like the one the Federation has taken only serve to pit some clubs against each other At a time when the most necessary thing is for us to be all united for the good of football, 'Gil Marín told EFE this Friday about a decision that would take Atlético to the Europa League, for being currently sixth ranked.

The Delegated Commission of the RFEF approved this Thursday the European classification criteria, for which the last disputed day would be taken, which would grant the Champions League place to the first four (Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Seville and Real Sociedad), and from the Europa League to the fifth and sixth (Getafe and Atlético), in addition to one of the two finalists in the Copa del Rey (Athletic and Real Sociedad).

The maximum shareholder of the rojiblanco club indicated that "independently" that the Delegated Commission of the RFEF "has or does not have competitions" to decide which clubs should play the European competitions next season, 'the reasonable thing is that it is the field of play that rewards or punishes each one'.

'Our league is a competition that lasts nine months and consists of 38 matches, in which we all play against each other back and forth and anything other than completing this format means that this competition must be null and void, otherwise it would be unfair, giving advantages to some over others', he added.

For Gil Marín, who in addition to Atlético's president is also LaLiga's first vice president, This decision "incites selfishness, the self-interest of some in front of others."

'If the Federation wants to resolve the' Europa League 'place awarded by the Copa del Rey before the draw for the next edition of the European competitions, it must accept the reality no matter how hard it is, as all clubs must accept, that is, play the final behind closed doors, as we will play our league games, 'he said.

'It is sad, money is lost, fans are not made happy, but sadder is the reality we are living. Today football is secondary, the main thing is real life and we must be in solidarity and not generate more problems than there are, 'he added.

Asked if Atlético is considering adopting any type of measure, as for example has been done by Valencia, which has sent a letter to UEFA expressing its disagreement with the system chosen to designate the clubs that would play European competitions if LaLiga is not over, Gil Marín considered that "this is not the time to generate more instability."

"I do not think it is time to generate more instability, but it is clear that we are not going to stand idly by what we consider an injustice to all fans. It is a time to be together, forget about each other's disagreements and private interests and work for the good of football as soon as the activity recovers, 'he argued.

However, the maximum shareholder rojiblanco warned that they cannot 'allow an injustice like this to move forward'.

"Atlético de Madrid fans deserve that their team can fight on the field of play to qualify for a new edition of the Champions League, otherwise it would steal their illusion," he added.

Gil Marín, first vice president of LaLiga, considered that it is this body that must manage professional football, "and amateur football, as well as the absolute and lower teams, by the Federation." "And for those aspects in which they must agree, there is the coordination agreement that regulates the relationship between the two," he recalled.

As for whether the competitions can be completed, the CEO of Atlético was optimistic that both the league days and the pending crossings of the European competitions can be played in the months of June and July.

'I am convinced that the European leagues will be completed between June and July and that before the end of August the pending qualifiers for the 'Europa League' and 'Champions' will also be completed. It is true that only the health authorities must set the deadlines, but precisely for this reason we must all respect them, be patient, and help rebuild the country after the pandemic, 'he said.

The rojiblanco president asked "to work hard and very united to try to recover the activity" and noted that football in addition to the 'enormous impact it has on the economy' Spanish is 'the passion of millions of fans' and will help 'to partially recover the illusion at a very delicate moment'.

"We cannot disappoint our fans, we must all rise to the occasion, each from our responsibility," concluded Miguel Ángel Gil Marín