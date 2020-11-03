Gigi Proietti, his best roles on television

“Phenomenal cosmic powers in a tiny living space “. A perfect allegory by Gigi Proietti, a unique performer of our cinema, theater and television, forced into what we could define a tiny living space, that of the 80 years of its existence, which certainly deserved to be able to give more. An actor whom we will miss, in every moment, for his irony, his comedy, for his ability to tell the actor’s world. Let’s try, therefore, to remember him in what they were the most important television roles, the most significant ones, which helped us to love him until the last day of life and which will remain the heritage of our culture.

Marshal Rocca (1996-2005)

When we talk about Gigi Proietti on television, we can’t help but think about Marshal Rocca, the successful television series produced by Rai and conceived by Laura Toscano, directed by Giorgio Capitani. Duration nine years, between Rai 2 and Rai 1, the series followed the adventures of assistant marshal Giovanni Rocca, struggling with various criminal problems to be eradicated.

With the most classic of Italian tea towels, every episode he alternated the professional events of the Carabinieri with private ones of the marshal himself. Composed of five different seasons, each episode lasted about 90 minutes and represented a real success for Rai, but also for the couple staged by Proietti, in the role of the protagonist, and by Stefania Sandrelli.

Marshal Rocca it was the first major role for the Roman actor on television; after many years of theater, in fact, Proietti decided to try the road of the television serial, strengthening his propensity for miniseries, to a short-lived series. The Marshal Roccafinally, it was also one of very early fiction focused on the Carabinieri made in Italy, with a serious implication and with a professionally valid window on the police force. From Carabinieri a Don Matteo, all the series that came after took a lot from Proietti’s interpretation in those years. The figure of the protagonist, among other things, was also transposed into a comic version, making Rocca an emblem of Italian television.

A bullet in the heart (2014-2018)

Between 2014 and 2018 Luca Manfredi makes a TV series starring a Roman journalist struggling with the crime news of his city and with a bullet near the heart, which could not be easily removed. Three seasons during which Gigi Proietti finds himself working on old unsolved cases, ending up also redeeming the memory of an old friend, whose case is at the center of the third season.

The series, although not as successful as it has been Marshal Rocca, had allowed Gigi Proietti to take on the role of a man in line with his Roman being, as well as being his last role on television, with both the merit of experience and advanced age, which allowed him to best dress the role of a journalist in search of a second youth.

The Tigers of Mompracen (1974)

Television for Gigi Proietti was an amazing medium, as he too had admitted on several occasions, and had shown it right away. Because his adventure on the small screen, although television series appeared only late in his palmares, began in the seventies thanks to Ugo Gregoretti, the director who allowed him to express himself at his best.

Under the guidance of the latter, Proietti interpreted The Mompracem tigers, a very over the top adaptation of Salgari’s novel. With Gregoretti in the same year, 1974, they also made the show Saturday night from nine to ten, a variety that he went to review the way of understanding gender in Italy, but his role as Sandokan is certainly unforgettable.

Gregoretti, on the other hand, came from five years of television ostracism because of the previous bankruptcy related to Pickwick Circle (always with Proietti in the cast) and his return to the small screen needed a great performer. Proietti thus gave life to a Sandokan equipped with a turban and irreverence, able to give the character of Salgari that vitality expressed by the screams, which allowed him to be an unstoppable warrior and above all a short-tempered bipolar capable of having unexpected mood swings . All excellently managed by a Proietti, who at the time had a verve from his young age.

Italian Restaurant (1994)

In 1994 Proietti, together with Nancy Brilli, moved to New York to satisfy the needs of Giorgio Capitani, eager to achieve Italian Restaurant, a television series that with eight episodes of about 50 minutes each went to tell the story of Giulio Broccoli, Proietti, on his way to the United States to find luck.

In short, the classic American dream. Finding himself entangled, however, in a sort of scam, Proietti is called to quickly get used to events that haunt his life in America and the numerous difficulties of the case, including having lost all savings, with a restaurant to manage.

A comedy capable of entertaining with brio, with which the Roman actor found himself once again lending a great interpretation to the small screen, which allowed him to make the entire series appreciated both for professional and private issues. The inevitable love story, in fact, eventually led Giulio to extricate himself between the economic problems and the love ones, always well managed by Proietti.

The lawyer Porta (1998-2000)

After taking on the role of a Carabiniere, a few years later Proietti also tried the way of the court with The lawyer Porta, a series produced by Mediaset, in which the Roman actor found himself playing the role of lawyer Antonio Porta for two seasons (for a total of eight episodes). The series lasted exactly two years and managed to win the Telegatto for best TV film.

The direction of Franco Giraldi managed to create a real unicum in the world of entertainment, putting Gigi Proietti and Ornella Muti on the same set: the couple unfortunately only lasted one season, with the actress who was then replaced by Maria Grazia Cucinotta. The most particular aspect is represented by the fact that Mediaset, with the series on the lawyer Porta, hoped to be able to replicate the success obtained by Rai with Marshal Rocca, relying among other things on the same actor who had interpreted the plots.