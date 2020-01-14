Entertainment

Gigi Hadid, waiting to participate in the trial against Harvey Weinstein

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
In case of Harvey weinstein (accused of a sexual assault on a woman in 2006 and a rape on another woman in 2013) is being tried since January 6 in New York. As you probably know, around the coming to light of these complaints, the #MeToo movement, promoted by actress Alyssa Milano, was generated on the networks, by which many well-known women admitted that they were victims of sexual harassment of other men, but also from the producer.

So, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and other actresses made public for the first time something that had been silenced for three decades. The case became known worldwide and that is why it is difficult to form a jury with citizens that can be impartial. The final phase will begin on January 16, and the trial is scheduled to be held on 22.

GIGI HADID, WAITING TO BE JURY

Some days ago, Gigi Hadid something went up to his 'stories' that indicated that he could be part of a jury, and people began to speculate about the producer's.

image@gigihadid

"This week a dream has come true. I have been called to participate in the jury (I am not sure why I found a 'shock'). I want to thank the state of NY. My mother and @vesperw seemed worried about my euphoria … I imagine it will probably be a pain. But let me dream. "

The model was seen yesterday leaving the court, where you have answered the questions in order to be officially selected (that is, if you can remain impartial during the trial to cast your vote).

And in a few days we can know if it will be part of the jury. For now, we know that he is waiting, that a questionnaire has been taken home and that he will return again this Thursday.

Yes Harvey weinstein He is found guilty of the charges, faces a possible sentence of up to 28 years in jail.

We will remain attentive.

