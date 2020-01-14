Gigi Hadid, waiting to participate in the trial against Harvey Weinstein

Share it:

In case of Harvey weinstein (accused of a sexual assault on a woman in 2006 and a rape on another woman in 2013) is being tried since January 6 in New York. As you probably know, around the coming to light of these complaints, the #MeToo movement, promoted by actress Alyssa Milano, was generated on the networks, by which many well-known women admitted that they were victims of sexual harassment of other men, but also from the producer.

So, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and other actresses made public for the first time something that had been silenced for three decades. The case became known worldwide and that is why it is difficult to form a jury with citizens that can be impartial. The final phase will begin on January 16, and the trial is scheduled to be held on 22.

GIGI HADID, WAITING TO BE JURY

Some days ago, Gigi Hadid something went up to his 'stories' that indicated that he could be part of a jury, and people began to speculate about the producer's.