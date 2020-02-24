Gigi Hadid defends Zayn Malik from criticism of a famous ‘youtuber’ on Twitter

Share it:

Gigi Hadid publicly defends Zayn Malik after the unfortunate words that Jake Paul dedicated to him via Twitter.

after the unfortunate words that Jake Paul dedicated to him via Twitter. According to ‘youtuber’, Malik gave him a bad answer at a party, which Gigi denies.

Although Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik left him several times, the love between them never really ended. After breaking for the last time in early 2019, the couple decided to take a new opportunity at the end of the year. He confirmed the model itself with a publication in his 'stories' in which we saw that he had a beautiful image of both on his bedside table. Now, Hadid has publicly shown his love for the former member of 'One Direction' and defended him in Twitter of the critics from the always controversial 'youtuber' Jake paul.

Jake Paul began to be known for leaving on the Disney Channel children's channel, but today he has totally dissociated himself from this facet. He currently has a YouTube channel and video that comes out, video that creates controversy. Insults, heavy jokes, vexations … Wow, he doesn't have a good reputation precisely. Well, this weekend he rolled it again with this 'tweet', which by the way, has already been deleted.

"I've almost had to hit Zane from One Direction because he's a hesitation and he basically sent me to take for c **** for no reason when I was being nice to him." Zane, I know you're reading this. Stop being angry because you just went back to your huge hotel room, hahaha. "

By the way, Jake, it's Zayn, not Zane. But aside from this little spelling mistake, we have to focus on the great response from Gigi. A response that occurred a few hours later of this unfortunate 'tweet' and that made her the queen of the social network.

Gigi Hadid's great response to Jake Paul's 'tweet' in which he criticizes her boyfriend, Zayn Malik

"I'm leaving. Maybe because he's not interested in going out with you and your shameful group of youtubers group? He went home with his best friends like the respectful king he is because he has me, honey. He doesn't care about your ugly and irrelevant ass . Go to bed". We have heard the zasca from here. Of course, Zayn fans could only applaud these words and practically all Twitter turned to her. In fact, there were so many interactions generated by this publication, which ended up positioning itself in the top positions of trends in United States.

Oh, and if you were wondering, Jake hasn't apologized to Zayn (at least, not publicly, go), but he did write the following on his profile. "Someone should take my mobile phone off when I'm drunk because I'm a p *** idiot. Well, a little, Jake.