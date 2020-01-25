Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, all the stages of their love story (a little complicated)

Share it:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik they are officially back together. Yet? Well yes. From 2015 to today, the love story between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik has been more complicated than the 2000 episodes of Beautiful, and we admit it, we have made some effort to keep up with breakages, implicit messages at a distance, declarations of affection, reconciliation and new breaks. That's why we decided to draw up the definitive timeline (but who can say it!) Between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. In the hope that they will not decide to leave again while we write all the stages of their love story …

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the stages of the love story

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – November 2015

Us Weekly launches the news and especially the photos of a certain complicity between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik that leave the party of Justin Bieber together. A few days later, they are seen walking out of an LA restaurant, holding hands.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – January 2016

Although Zayn defines Gigi as "just a friend", the evidence (that is, the photo of Gigi as a screensaver on the smartphone) suggests the opposite. If we add to this the flirting messages on Twitter and the somewhat hot video Pillowtalk by Zayn Malik in which Gigi Hadid is the protagonist, we can assume that the two are together. The official confirmation (which we perhaps didn't need) comes a month later, when during a radio interview with Zayn, the speaker defines Gigi the girl and he does not correct or deny. Bingo!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – April 2016

If in February 2016 there was the official confirmation that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are a couple, to have the images we have to wait for April. For a Vogue report, the two spend a weekend in Naples and the backstage video is all kisses and hugs. A few weeks later, they make their red carpet debut at Met Gala from New York.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – June 2016

The first rumors of a break between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spread. It is the same Gigi has denied these rumors in an interview with Elle, between her and the singer everything is booming.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – January 2017

Gigi Hadid is seen with a ring on her ring finger. Is it really that kind of ring? Fans of the couple have to wait for the engagement, because it was a simple and common ring.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – September 2017

Even without a ring, the relationship between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik it's going great. So much to have the approval of mom Yolanda Hadid who publishes a sweet shot of the couple on his IG profile.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – October 2017

Halloween time! What better occasion for matchy disguise as a real couple. For Halloween 2017, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik opt for two Spiderman-inspired costumes.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – March 2018

Zayn Malik on Twitter announces the breakup (the first) by Gigi Hadid, who will subsequently post a similar message. But maybe it's not a definitive break …

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – April 2018

TMZ pecks Gigi and Zayn kissing on the streets of New York. Could it be a reconciliation?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – May 2018

A source close to the couple tells E! that the break between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik it's official. For the moment the two are choosing to go on two different paths. But…

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – September 2018

Zayn Malik shares the photo of Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda, while she is posing smiling next to a copy of GQ with the face of the former One direction on the cover. Return of a couple in sight?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – January 2019

Yes, but we lacked the official nature of the news, so the fact that exactly one year ago, Zayn and Gigi announced a new break, took us a little unprepared. Rumors close to the couple make statements to various newspapers, saying it was a consensual separation because the two needed split time.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – August 2019

Rumors are circulating about an alleged relationship between Gigi Hadid and the ex-contender of The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron. The two never confirmed the relationship but were often seen together. Tyler was even present at the funeral of Gigi's grandmother. In short, they have always seemed more than friends even without official results. But the story lasted just the time of a summer.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – December 2019

We begin to suspect a new rapprochement between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid in December, after the model posted stories about her IG profile while she was busy preparing recipes from Zayn's mom. Zayn's mom who was even tagged in the posts. Zigi fans therefore begin to hope for a flashback between the two and will not have to wait long.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – January 2020

Back together! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together. The confirmation comes after the couple were spotted arm in arm as they reached a restaurant in New York, to celebrate the singer's 27th birthday. The party was also attended by sister Bella and mom Yolanda Hadid, the brother Anwar with his girlfriend Dua Lipa. In short, again one of the family. According to an E! News source, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik would be back together last December and the break period has been good for both of them. May this time be forever? For now, our timeline between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik ends with a happy ending and the year could only have started better.

